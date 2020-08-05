Odisha born Simi Karan secures 31st rank in Civil services exam

Bhubaneswar: Born in Santoshpur village under Basta block of Balasore district in Odisha, Simi Karan has secured 31st position in the All India Ranking in the civil services examinations. Interestingly, she not only cleared the tough exam in the first chance but also secured a good rank. Result of the exam was published on Monday.

As per reports, Simi’s father Debendranath Karan is a finance manager at the Bhilai Steel plant while her mother Sujata Karan is a teacher. Born on August 16, 1976 Simi passed electrical engineering from IIT Mumbai last year and appeared for the civil services exam.

After knowing about her result people from her native village Santoshpur have expressed their happiness with Simi’s success.

Talking to Kalinga TV Simi said that she was interested for civil services since childhood and hence started preparation at an early age. She is very happy that she could clear the exam in the first chance only.

Simi has credited her parents for the success. Besides, she also wanted to thank Jaleswar MLA Aswini Patra. She has said that she will be happy to accept any responsibility she would be assigned with. However, she is most interested to work on woman empowerment and education sectors.