Odisha Born Simanchala Dash Appointed As New Advisor To IMF Executive Director

By KalingaTV Bureau

Bhubaneswar: The Appointments Committee of Cabinet approved the proposal for appointment of Odisha-born IRS officer Simanchala Dash as an advisor to Executive Director of International Monetary Fund (IMF) in Washington DC.

Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik has congratulated via twitter Odia IRS officer of 1988 batch and Principal Special Director of Enforcement Directorate, Simanchala Dash on being appointed as advisor to Executive Director of International Monetary Fund in Washington DC.

The appointment is for a period of three years, informed Ministry of Personnel, Public Grievances & Pensions.

Dash, a 1988-batch IRS-IT officer, served as private secretary to the then finance minister (late) Arun Jaitley from July 2014 to July 2017.

