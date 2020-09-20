Bhubaneswar: The Appointments Committee of Cabinet approved the proposal for appointment of Odisha-born IRS officer Simanchala Dash as an advisor to Executive Director of International Monetary Fund (IMF) in Washington DC.

Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik has congratulated via twitter Odia IRS officer of 1988 batch and Principal Special Director of Enforcement Directorate, Simanchala Dash on being appointed as advisor to Executive Director of International Monetary Fund in Washington DC.

Congratulate IRS officer from #Odisha and Principal Special Director of @dir_ed, Simanchala Dash on being appointed as advisor to Executive Director of @IMFNews in Washington DC. Wish him the very best for this new responsibility. — CMO Odisha (@CMO_Odisha) September 20, 2020

The appointment is for a period of three years, informed Ministry of Personnel, Public Grievances & Pensions.

Dash, a 1988-batch IRS-IT officer, served as private secretary to the then finance minister (late) Arun Jaitley from July 2014 to July 2017.