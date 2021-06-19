Odisha-born IAS Guruprasad Mohapatra succumbs to Covid-19

Bhubaneswar: Odisha-born Indian Administrative Service (IAS) officer Guruprasad Mohapatra succumbed to Covid-19 on Saturday.

Mohapatra was undergoing treatment at a private hospital in Delhi where he took his last breath.

He was presently serving as the Secretary, Department for Promotion of Industry and Internal Trade (DPIIT)

Union minister Piyush Goyal expressed his depeest condolences on passing away of Guruprasad Mohapatra, Secretary of DPIIT

“Extremely saddened to hear about the loss of Dr. Guruprasad Mohapatra, Secretary DPIIT. His long-standing service and dedication to the Nation have left a lasting impact. I convey my deepest sympathies to his family and friends,” Goyal tweeted.

Prior to taking over as DPIIT secretary in August 2019, Mohapatra served as chairman of the Airports Authority of India (AAI). He was a Gujarat cadre 1986 batch IAS officer. He had earlier served as joint secretary in the Department of Commerce. At the state level, he held the portfolio of Municipal Commissioner in Surat, Gujarat.