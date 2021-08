Berhampur: In a shocking incident miscreants reportedly hurdled bombs at the house of Khallikote MLA Suryamani Baidya in Ganjam district of Odisha on Thursday.

As per reports, two persons have sustained critical injury due to the bomb attack. They have been admitted to the MKCG Medical College and Hospital in Berhampur.

As per reports, the MLA was not at home during the bomb attack.

Further information awaited.