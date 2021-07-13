Odisha: Bol Bom devotees not allowed to walk on roads, pour water at Lord Shiva temples in Sharavan 2021

Bhubaneswar: Like last year this year also restrictions have been imposed on Bol Bom devotees on carrying of water from religious places and walking on road to pour the same at any Lord Shiva temple. The ban has been clamped in the wake of Covid pandemic.

In an order issued by the Special Relief Commissioner (SRC) it was said that in the interest of the health of general public, the State Govt order that the kaudias/ Bol Bom devotees are not allowed to carry water from religious places or any other sources and also not allowed to walk on public roads and pour water in temples/ Lord Shiva temples during the Odia month of Sharavana (July/ August), 2021.

It is to be noted that in the Odia month of Shravana, many people in Odisha carry water from religious places, walk barefoot for several miles and put the same water in some Lord Shiva temples on each Monday of this month. These people generally are referred to as Bol Bom devotees or kaudias.

