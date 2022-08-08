Odisha: Bol bom devotee drowns in Mahanadi River in Cuttack

Cuttack: A tragic incident took place on the last Monday of the auspicious Sawan month as a Bol bom devotee reportedly drowned at Gadgadia Ghat of Mahanadi River in Cuttack district of Odisha early this morning.

The deceased has been identified as Debabrata Samal.

According to reports, Debabrata along with his friends had decided to go to the Dhabaleshwar Temple for the Jala Lagi rituals at 3 AM after collecting water from the Gadgadia Ghat of Mahanadi river.

Unfortunately, Debabrata drowned in the river and went missing while collecting water.

After being informed, a fire brigade team reached the spot and searched for Debabrata for a long time. However, his lifeless body was rescued and sent it to the Srirama Chandra Bhanja (SCB) hospital in Cuttack for postmortem.

Reportedly, Debabrata’s native village is in Dhamanagar of Bhadrak district and he was staying with his family in Rourkela whereas he was working in company at Paradeep.

