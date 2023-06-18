Odisha boils as temperature touches 46 degrees, 7 places record temperature of 45 degreeC or above

Bhubaneswar: Odisha virtually turned into a cauldron today as the day temperature touched the 46 degree Celsius-mark, informed the regional centre of India Meteorological Department.

A total of seven places of the State recorded temperature 45 degree Celsius or above with Sambalpur sizzling with the highest temperature of the day i.e 46 degrees.

Apart from Sambalpur, the six other places where the temperature rose to or above 45 degrees Celsius are Sonepur (45.8), Hirakud (45.5), Boudh (45.5), Jharsuguda (45.2), Bolangir (45.0) and Sundergarh (45.0).

Likewise, Bargarh boiled at 44.2 degrees. This was followed by Titilagarh and Rourkela where the maximum temperature rose to 43.5 degree Celsius.

Similarly, Nayagarh witnessed a temperature of 43.4 degree Celsius while Deogarh, Talcher and Nuapada saw the temperature of 43 degree Celsius.

The residents of the Twin City of Odisha- Bhubaneswar and Cuttack – has to witness temperature of 41.6 and 40.2 degree Celsius respectively.

Gopalpur in Ganjam district was the coolest place of the day as it reported a temperature of 34.4 degree Celsius.

Meanwhile, the IMD has predicted that the intense heat wave condition in Odisha will continue till June 21 and thereafter the State is likely to get some relief as the Monsoon is expected to hit the state by the said date.

Here’s the list of the places with their respective temperatures recorded today: