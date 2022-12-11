Odisha: Body recovered from temple in Ward No. 61 of Bhubaneswar

Bhubaneswar: In a shocking incident a dead body has been spotted from a temple in Ward No. 61 of Bhubaneswar on Sunday.

The locals spotted the body from the premises of Bhimeswar temple under Ward No. 61.

The locals immediately informed the police and recovered the body sent it for postmortem and began a probe.

The investigation in this matter is underway to ascertain whether the person has been murdered or it is a natural death case.

The identity of the deceased is yet to be established.