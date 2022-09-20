Odisha: Body parts of rare species musk deer seized, 2 wildlife mafias held: Watch

Odisha: As many as two wildlife mafias were nabbed on Tuesday in Mayurbhanj district of Odisha for illegal trading of body parts of rare species animals. The incident took place in the Karanjia forest division in the district.

As per reports, two wildlife mafias from Andhra Pradesh were nabbed when they were trying to sell the teeth and other body parts of a rare species of musk deer in the Dudhiani forest range area. The Forest Department officials seized 4 tiger nails, canine of musk deer, scales of pangolin etc. from their possession.

Musk deer, a rare species are seen in Jammu and Kashmir. The two wildlife mafias had come here for illegal trading of these body parts of animals. They will be forwarded to Court today, informed the Forest Department officials.