Odisha: Body of youth who went missing recovered from Kathjodi River in Cuttack

By WCE 1

Cuttack: In a tragic incident, the youth who went missing after being hit by a train in the city has been recovered from kathajodi river near Khan Nagar Railway over bridge today in the morning.

The youth identified as Sujit mohanty(15) , resident of Bisanabar in Cuttack city.

Related News

ECMO Facility At AIIMS-Bhubaneswar from today

Covid cases declining in Odisha, Cuttack, Khordha will be…

The fire personnel recovered the youth’s body from the river.

Also Read: Student Missing After Getting Hit By Train In Cuttack Of Odisha

Reports says, the Sujit along with his three other friends were sitting at the railway tracks when all of sudden a train came. While three others escaped unhurt Sujit went missing. He was reportedly watching his mobile with ear-cords on. Following which the incident took place.

 

You might also like
State

Odisha registers 66 Covid deaths in the last 24 hours, Khordha leads the chart

State

Gold price rises in Bhubaneswar on Thursday; Check 22 carat and 24 carat gold rates…

State

Odisha registers 2,110 new Covid cases, TRP stands at 2.91%

State

Petrol and Diesel prices rise in Bhubaneswar on Thursday; Check fuel rates here

Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.