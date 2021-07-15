Odisha: Body of youth who went missing recovered from Kathjodi River in Cuttack

Cuttack: In a tragic incident, the youth who went missing after being hit by a train in the city has been recovered from kathajodi river near Khan Nagar Railway over bridge today in the morning.

The youth identified as Sujit mohanty(15) , resident of Bisanabar in Cuttack city.

The fire personnel recovered the youth’s body from the river.

Reports says, the Sujit along with his three other friends were sitting at the railway tracks when all of sudden a train came. While three others escaped unhurt Sujit went missing. He was reportedly watching his mobile with ear-cords on. Following which the incident took place.