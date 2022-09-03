Odisha: Body Of Youth Recovered From Railway Tracks In Dhenkanal

Odisha: Body Of Youth Recovered From Railway Tracks In Dhenkanal

Dhenkanal: In a shocking incident, the body of a youth has been recovered from the railway track in Dhenkanal district of Odisha.

The incident has been reported from the railway tracks near Shyamacharanpur station in Dhenkanal district.

The commuters spotted the dead body and immediately informed the police.

The identity of the youth is yet to be ascertained. The police have reached the spot and are investigating into the matter.

The family members have however alleged murder.

Investigation is underway, details awaited.