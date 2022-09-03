body on railway tracks dhenkanal

Odisha: Body Of Youth Recovered From Railway Tracks In Dhenkanal

By Sudeshna Panda 0 0

Dhenkanal: In a shocking incident, the body of a youth has been recovered from the railway track in Dhenkanal district of Odisha.

The incident has been reported from the railway tracks near Shyamacharanpur station in Dhenkanal district.

The commuters spotted the dead body and immediately informed the police.

The identity of the youth is yet to be ascertained.  The police have reached the spot and are investigating into the matter.

The family members have however alleged murder.

Investigation is underway, details awaited.

You might also like
State

Odisha: Elephant Dies Of Electrocution In Dhenkanal

State

Man critical following knife attack by 2 brothers in Odisha’s Cuttack district

State

Woman Looted In Broad Daylight In Bhubaneswar, Details Here

State

Bhubaneswar: Youth critical due to knife attack by friend

Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.