Odisha: Body of youth recovered from Mahanadi river in Cuttack

Cuttack: In a shocking incident, a body of a youth was recovered near Jobra in Mahanadi river of Cuttack district today in the afternoon.

The deceased body has been identified as Tushar Kanta Sahoo, was a student of Christ College. He was studying Plus II science.

Sources say, some locals spotted the body of the youth floating in the river and informed the police. On being informed, the police along with fire personnel reached the spot and recovered the body.

Family alleged that their son was kidnapped and later killed

 

