Keonjhar: The dead body of a baby girl was found abandoned yet again in a hospital toilet in Ghatagaon area of Keonjhar district in Odisha on Saturday.

The incident has been reported from Harichandanpur Primary Health Center (PHC). The body has been recovered from the toilet near the gynaecology ward.

The details of the parents is yet to be ascertained. However from preliminary investigation it has been found that the body of the newborn was lying there for around 2-3 days.

The police has reached the spot, seized the body and started further investigation.