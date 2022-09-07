Odisha: Body of newborn found floating in river

Cuttack: A body of a newborn has been found floating in the Mahanadi river.

The incident took place near the Jobra barrage in Cuttack districts. It is estimated that the child is likely to be a newborn baby.

According to reports, the rescue operation is underway. On getting the information, a fire service team arrived at the spot.

The local police has also reached the spot.

As per the source, the circumstances under which the newborn drowned is yet to be known.

Further details awaited.