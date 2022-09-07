Odisha: Body of Newborn Baby Found In Forest In Mayurbhanj District

Baripada: Yet again, the body of a newborn baby boy was found in a forest of Sanbadposi village under Karanjia police station limits of Mayurbhanj district in Odisha earlier today in the morning.

According to reports some local women in the morning went to the forest to pick mushrooms and forest produce.

The women spotted the body of the newborn baby boy in an abandoned state and informed regarding the body in Manika Duma village which is present nearby the forest.

The body of the newborn baby boy was thrown into the forest by some unidentified miscreants, said sources.

After being informed by the local people, the police reached the spot and initiated a probe into the matter.

The police recovered the body and sent it to Karanjia Subdivision Hospital for autopsy.

On the other hand, the reason behind the death and who threw the body of the newborn baby is yet to be ascertained.

However, the police have initiated a probe into the matter to get to the culprit behind the incident.

It is to be noted that, earlier today body of a newborn was found floating in the Mahanadi River near the Jobra barrage in Cuttack districts. Apparently, the matter is under investigation by the police.