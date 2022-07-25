Odisha: Body Of Mason Found Floating In Pond In Ganjam

Ganjam: The body of a mason was recovered from the pond in Domuhani village under Tarisingi police station of Ganjam district in Odisha.

The deceased Babula Behera was a resident of Domuhani village.

According to reports, he allegedly drowned when he went to bathe in the pond and slipped in.

His family searched for him however, as he was missing for a long time, the Bhanjnagar fire brigade reached the spot.

After a long search, his body was recovered from the pond.

The Tarasinghi police station seized the body and sent it for post mortem. They are investigating further into the incident.