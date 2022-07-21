Odisha: Body Of Girl Recovered From Railway Track In Cuttack

Cuttack: In a tragic incident, the body of a girl has been recovered from the railway tracks near Cuttack city in Odisha on Thursday.

According to reports, locals spotted the mutilated body of a female near the railway tracks in Gopalpur area of Cuttack.

From preliminary reports, the case might be a suicide.

The local police have reached the spot and have sent the body for post-mortem. Further investigation in this matter is underway.

The identity of the deceased is yet to be ascertained.

