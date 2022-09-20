Odisha: Body found floating in drain in Cuttack

Odisha: Body found floating in drain in Cuttack

By KalingaTV Bureau 0

Cuttack: A body was found floating in a drain in Anandapur area of Cuttack district in Odisha this afternoon. The identity of the victim is yet to be ascertained and the age of the victim is assumed to be above 45-years.

According to reports, the local people spotted the body floating in the drain. Soon, they informed the Firefighters and Madhupatna police.

After reaching the spot, the Fire team rescued the body and sent it to Cuttack’s Srirama Chandra Bhanja Medical College and Hospital for autopsy.

The police have initiated a probe into the matter. They are yet to identify the reason behind the person’s death.
It is to be noted that in a similar kind of incident on August 30, a body was found floating in the Mahanadi river near Marjakud bridge in Boudh district. According to reports, people on their morning walk noticed the body found floating under the bridge.

You might also like
State

Odisha: Body parts of rare species musk deer seized, 2 wildlife mafias held: Watch

State

Odisha: Senior IFS officers given additional responsibilities

State

World Ozone Day: Vedanta Aluminium and OSPCB Jharsuguda sensitize students on ozone…

State

Odisha CM’s 5T Secretary VK Pandian visits Khurda Industrial Estate: Watch

Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.