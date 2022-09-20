Odisha: Body found floating in drain in Cuttack

Cuttack: A body was found floating in a drain in Anandapur area of Cuttack district in Odisha this afternoon. The identity of the victim is yet to be ascertained and the age of the victim is assumed to be above 45-years.

According to reports, the local people spotted the body floating in the drain. Soon, they informed the Firefighters and Madhupatna police.

After reaching the spot, the Fire team rescued the body and sent it to Cuttack’s Srirama Chandra Bhanja Medical College and Hospital for autopsy.

The police have initiated a probe into the matter. They are yet to identify the reason behind the person’s death.

It is to be noted that in a similar kind of incident on August 30, a body was found floating in the Mahanadi river near Marjakud bridge in Boudh district. According to reports, people on their morning walk noticed the body found floating under the bridge.