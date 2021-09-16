Odisha: Bodies of father-son swept away in flood water, recovers

By WCE 1

Jajpur: The bodies of a man and son who were reportedly swept away by flood water yesterday near Balia Swainkhanda under Bari Block of Jajpur were recovered near Gangadharpur village on Wednesday.

The deceased were identified as Kishore Chandra Singh and his son identified as Kailash Chandra Singh, a resident of Gangadharpur village under Balia panchyat.

Report says, Kishore had gone to the low-lying area to graze the cattle, where he got trapped in the flood waters, and then when his son Kailash went to save him he also got swept away with the waters.

Yesterday, ODRAF team rushed to the spot and were on search operation till evening, but nothing was traced out.

