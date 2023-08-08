Odisha: Bodies of 2 kanwariyas missing in Balasore fished out

The bodies of the two kanwariyas who had gone missing while fetching water in Balasore district of Odisha has been fished out on Tuesday.  

By Sudeshna Panda 0
kanwariyas missing in Balasore
Representational Image

Soro: The bodies of the two kanwariyas who had gone missing while fetching water in Balasore district of Odisha has been fished out on Tuesday.

In a tragic incident on Monday, two kanwariyas had gone missing while fetching water from the river in Balasore district.

Must Read

Hirakud dam closes 10 gates due to decrease in water levels

IIT Hyderabad student hailing from Odisha commits suicide…

According to available reports, two kanwariyas had gone missing while taking a holy dip in Salandi river in Barada panchayat under Khaira block of Balasore district.

According to the latest development on the story, one of the kanwariyas had been rescued and further search operation is underway for two others.

Detailed reports awaited in this matter.

You might also like
State

Puri Jagannath temple to be closed for 5 hours tomorrow

State

Justice Subhasis Talapatra sworn-in as the new Chief Justice of Orissa High Court

State

Subhalakshmi death case, police receives postmortem report

State

WATCH: 16-yr-old Indian American raises 10,000 dollars for Odisha train tragedy

Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.

buy ivermectin buy ivermectin for humans