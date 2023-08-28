Odisha: Boat with over 30 passengers stranded in Chilika

Chilika: A boat with over 30 passengers has reportedly been stranded in Chilika Lake in the afternoon and Monday, said reports.

Sources said that the boats got stranded while the passengers were going to Satapada from Janhikuda village under Krushnaprasad block in Puri district.

Preliminary report suggests that the passenger boat got stuck after they traveled around 300 metres from the lakeshore, said sources adding that the boat got stuck due to some machineary failure.

However, the local administration has swung into action and shall rescue the stranded passengers.