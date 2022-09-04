Odisha: Boat carrying 13 passengers capsizes in Chilika Lake, 2 missing

Brahmagiri: At least two persons went missing after a boat carrying as many as thirteen passengers on board capsized in the middle of the Chilika lake near Kalijai Island, three Kilometres away from Gambhari in Odisha today in the evening hour.

According to reports, some people from Krushnaprasad area of Puri district had gone to Kalijai for a feast.

After the feast was over, the thirteen passengers were returning in a boat when the accident took place.

The boatman failed to keep the balance due to some unknown reasons and the boat capsized in the middle of the Chilika Lake.

Soon, the local people swung into action and managed to rescue ten passengers.

Later, another passenger managed to make his way to the island by swimming.

However, the other two passengers are still missing.

In the meantime, the search operation to trace the two missing passengers is still underway by the fire fighters and local people.

It is to be noted that, 60 passengers stranded in a floating bridge vessel which got stuck in Chilika on Jul 28 this year.