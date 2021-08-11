Odisha Board adopts CBSE framework for class 10 exams, To be conducted in two parts

Bhubaneswar: The Odisha Board has adopted the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) framework for Class 10th examinations in schools. Under this framework, two board exams, namely half-yearly and annual, will be conducted for the students.

The students can fill up the forms online and sit for the examinations at designated centre by the board. The duration of the examinations will be one hour followed by online evaluation of the OMR sheets.

The students will have to attempt the Multiple Choice Questions (MCQ) of 50 marks in the OMR sheet.

Every year the half-yearly examinations will take place in the last week of November where the students will have to attempt Multiple Choice Questions (MCQ) of 50 marks comprising 50% of the whole syllabus. Whereas the annual exams in the last week of April where the students will also attempt MCQs of 50 marks which will include the complete syllabus.

Incase the examinations cannot be conducted at the centre, the students can give the exams online.

The District Education Officer will decide regarding which teacher will check the answer sheets of which school. The result will be uploaded at the Odisha Board official portal.

The final mark sheet will be prepared on the weightage of 20% of internal assessment, 30% of half-yearly examination and 50% of annual examination.