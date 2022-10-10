Odisha: BMC warns vendors of Rs. 5000 fine!

Bhubaneswar: The Bhubaneswar Municipal Corporation (BMC) has warned vegetable vendors of Unit-1 haat, said reports on Monday.

The Commissioner of BMC Vijay Amruta Kulange, has issued a strict warning to the vendors of the Unit-1 haat.

The vegetable vendors are ignoring the repeated warnings of the BMC relating to the management of garbage in and around the Unit-1 market place.

Even after repeated warning, the vegetable vendors are throwing rotten vegetable and waste materials on the roads.

The BMC Commissioner has further warned that, if the vendors continue this practice then they shall be levied a heavy fine of Rs. 5000/-

Vijay Amruta Kulange further added that, if the vendors did not separate the dry and wet garbage then a fine of Rs. 500/- shall be levied.

“Let us all be aware, create awareness and join hands to keep the Capital city of Bhubaneswar clean and garbage free,” he said.