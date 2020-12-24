bmc issues strict guidelines for street vendors
Odisha: BMC To Take Strict Action Against Street Vendors For Violating Cleanliness Norms

Bhubaneswar: The Bhubaneswar Municipal Corporation (BMC) has issued a notice for the street vendors in the city to adhere to the cleanliness guidelines or face strict actions if found guilty.

According to the notice by BMC, the authorities observed that despite repeated warnings and awareness drive street vendors littered the streets and caused inconvenience to the public.

Hence, the shopkeepers and street vendors are advised to keep two types of bins one for storing dry waste and another for storing wet garbage. But if the shopkeepers do not act on the notice by 28th December 2020 strict action along with hefty fine will be levied,  stated BMC Commissioner Prem Chandra Chaudhary.

 

