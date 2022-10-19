Odisha: BMC strengthens sanitation initiatives, 37 SIs join drive

Bhubaneswar: Now each ward of Bhubaneswar Municipal Corporation (BMC) will have a designated Sanitary Inspector (SI) with the joining of 37 new SIs today.

These field-level resource persons are trained in All India Institute of Local self Government to comply with sanitation-related services and educate citizens on new approaches to sanitation.

As chief guest of the event Sulochana Das, Mayor, BMC told, “It will further strengthen the pace of BMC’s sanitation drive as the added resource will be deployed soon to respond field level requirements. Their involvement and proactive participation will provide solution to the citizens. The workforce will be in touch with communities, corporators and other field officials for ensuring cleanliness of their respective wards”.

Addressing the newly joined workforce Vijaya Amruta Kulange, Commisioner BMC pictured the Sis as field guide who are available to the public. They are to prepare ward level requirements and furnish their wards as per new initiatives of sanitation. As value addition to city sanitation status BMC has taken up initiatives like no advertisement on TPW (tree pole and wall), five metre radius cleaning, cleaning of grass, plastic and soil (GPS) from roads and SAFA app. The SIs, with fresh knowledge need to acquire field exposure to be fit into the situation, he added.

As the city is moving ahead to be more competent with respect to sanitation and complete management of wealth centres intensive community awareness will be the prime responsibility of the Sis. Along with other sanitation promotion staff, the Sis in each ward will be the sole coordinators to complement the activities required under new initiatives. Ward wise complete sanitary inspector position is for the first time in BMC and the team will continue its responsibilities as required from time to time; told Sri Suvendu Kumar Sahoo, DC Sanitation BMC while giving introduction of the orientation.

In his welcome address Pradipta Ku. Kanoongo Regional Director, All India Institute of Local Self Government mentioned that “Diploma in Sanitary Inspector started at Mumbai in the year 1959. It is approved by Govt. of India. Most of the students are engaged in Indian Railway, Municipalities, Hospitals, Star Hotels etc . In Odisha, Sanitary Inspector Diploma course started in the year 2014. Now around 60 students are passing each year”.

Other dignitaries present on the occasion were Public Health standing committee chairman Biranchi Narayan Mahasupakar and other members, Addl. Commissioner Binaya Kumar Dash, Addl. Commissioner Suryawanshi Mayur Vikash, CFO BMC Labanya Sabara ZDC SW Zone, Priyabrata Padhi, ZDC North Purandar Nanda , ZDC SW Ravinarayan Jethi and other officers of BMC.