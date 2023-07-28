Odisha: BMC raid on various hotels for using ‘coal chula’

Bhubaneswar: Team BMC carried out a massive enforcement drive in the north zone area against the use of ‘coal chula’ on Friday.

The Bhubaneswar Municipal Corporation (BMC) Team also checked the standards of food safety at nine hotels near the railway market, Mancheswar, VSS Nagar in ward-11 and 12 areas.

It is worth mentioning that the said hotels were closed for poor sanitation and using charcoal for cooking purposes.

It is worth mentioning that, the use of Coal Chula is prohibited as it causes air pollution. The Additional Commissioner-I, ZDC North Zone, Food Safety Officers and team carried out the drive.