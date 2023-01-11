Odisha: BMC enforcement squad to maintain decorum in city

Bhubaneswar: Bhubaneswar Municipal Corporation (BMC) has formed an enforcement squad to maintain decorum in the city since 20 December, 2022.

The BMC has named it Team PRIDE – Party for Regular Improvement and Discipline through Enforcement.

The team was launched on 20 December, 2022 with combined efforts of Bhubaneswar Development Authority, Bhubaneswar Municipal Corporation and Commissionerate Police to maintain decorum and discipline in the city ahead of Hockey World Cup 2023 and will continue to do so after World Cup.

The Commissioner of Police, VC BDA, Addl. Commissioner of Police, BMC Commissioner, DCP-Bhubaneswar applauded the team for the outstanding job they have been doing since to make the city attractive and hospitable.