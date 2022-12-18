WATCH: BMC drones start spraying to kill mosquitos

Bhubaneswar: The mosquito menace in Bhubaneswar has created a major headache in the capital city of Odisha Bhubaneswar. The Bhubaneswar Municipal Corporation (BMC) decided to deploy drones spray to kill mosquitoes.

The BMC has decided on December 15, 2022 in a high-level meeting that it will deploy drones to tackle the mosquito menace in Bhubaneswar.

Drones will be involved in mosquito control in impassable, unused swampy areas with no roads or places with no accessibility.

The drones will be deployed to spray chemical in the inaccessible areas of the city, informed the BMC commissioner Vijay Amruta Kulange.

The BMC commissioner Vijay Amruta Kulange further added that, the number of mosquito smog vehicles will be increased.

He further said that, grass and bush cutting team will be increased. It is further worth mentioning that, the technical team will conduct a survey in the areas with high mosquito breeding.

It is noteworthy that, Bhubaneswar and Rourkela are all set to host the Men’s Hockey World Cup in January hence precautions need to be taken to control mosquitoes.