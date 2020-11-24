clerk take bribe
Representational Image

Odisha: BMC Clerk Caught Red-Handed While Accepting Bribe

By WCE 2

Bhubaneswar: A BMC clerk was caught red-handed while demanding and accepting a bribe of Rs 20,000 today i.e. Tuesday.

The BMC employee identified as Sudhanshu Majhi was caught while accepting the bribe from the complainant identified as Prashanta Kumar Ray of Rasulgarh.

The bribe had been demanded in connection with release of EMD and security deposit for an assignment done by him in 2018.

The right hand wash of the accused and right side pant pocket gave positive reaction with phenolphthalein. The accused has been arrested and court forwarded today.

You might also like
State

BSE Odisha Notification: Post-Examination Certificates Available

State

Cuttack IIFL Loot Case Solved; Employee Detained Along With 3 Others

State

Accident In Odisha’s Nabarangpur, 2 Dead

State

642 Covid Positives In Odisha, Tally Rises To 3,15,271

Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.