Bhubaneswar: A BMC clerk was caught red-handed while demanding and accepting a bribe of Rs 20,000 today i.e. Tuesday.

The BMC employee identified as Sudhanshu Majhi was caught while accepting the bribe from the complainant identified as Prashanta Kumar Ray of Rasulgarh.

The bribe had been demanded in connection with release of EMD and security deposit for an assignment done by him in 2018.

The right hand wash of the accused and right side pant pocket gave positive reaction with phenolphthalein. The accused has been arrested and court forwarded today.