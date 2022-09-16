Odisha: BMC bulldozes Kishore Mutton for encroachment

Bhubaneswar: The Bhubaneswar Municipal Corporation (BMC) has bulldozed Kishore Bhaina Mutton hotel near Doordarshan Kendra for illegal encroachment of land.

BMC had canceled the registration of the famous Kishore Bhaina Mutton hotel near Doordarshan Kendra in Bhubaneswar on Wednesday. The famous Kishore Mutton hotel has been sealed for selling stale food, informed an official tweet by BMC.

Sources said Kishore Bhaina Mutton hotel has been selling food using synthetic food colour, expired sauces and food colours. A huge amount of stale crabs have also been destroyed by the BMC inspection team. It is noteworthy that, the officials also destroyed the food. A hefty fine was levied on the hotel for not maintaining hygienic conditions.

The food safety team of Bhubaneswar Municipal Corporation (BMC) continued its drive to check food quality across various places in the city. According to reports, the BMC on September 14, 2022 conducted raids in various hotels, restaurants and street food stores.

The team inspected various hotel near Gajapti Nagar and Nayapalli area. It is noteworthy that, the BMC team destroyed expired and food samples were sent for testing. The enforcement team of BMC also imposed penalty on hotels.

The Reliance fresh outlet of Gopabandhu Square area in Bhubaneswar had been sealed for three days for poor sanitation practices on July 17, 2022. It will be allowed to open after improving sanitation practices.

Team Bhubaneswar Municipal Corporation (BMC) had advised them earlier to maintain cleanliness but there was no improvement. BMC has further warned that, “We request all to maintain minimum 5 meters and above clean surroundings around their shops and establishment clean.” Team BMC appeals all, ” To keep twin dustbins, segregate waste and hand it over to BMC Safa Gadi during collection.

The Green Chillyz outlet at Gopandhu Nagar in capital city of Odisha had been on July 4 sealed by Bhubaneswar Municipal Corporation (BMC) on Sunday for violating the Covid-19 norms. The BMC Enforcement Squad led by Assistant Commissioner (Enforcement) Lilan Prasad Sahu conducted a surprise raid at the outlet.

During the raid the team found the restaurant serving the customers offline which is not permitted as per the Covid-19 guidelines. It is to be noted that the restaurants and food outlets have been directed to only allow take away parcels or order through online delivery platforms.