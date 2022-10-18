Odisha: BMC allows sale of firecrackers for Diwali

Bhubaneswar: The Bhubaneswar Municipal Corporation (BMC) has given permission for the selling of firecrackers in Bhubaneswar this year for Diwali.

Diwali, the festival of lights will be celebrated this year on October 24. It is noteworthy that, after a long gap of Covid restrictions for two years, people will celebrate Diwali with much fanfare.

As per reports, the Zonal Deputy Commissioner (ZDC) has been assigned the power to manage three zones of BMC.

There are as many as 67 wards in Bhubaneswar which have further been divided into three separate zones by BMC.

It is to state that to facilitate easy and hasslefree issue of NOC by BMC to the fire cracker shops etc. ZDCs of BMC are being declared as single point of contact in respect of their jurisdiction, which covers respective wards of BMC – said the letter issued by BMC in this context.

Therefore, it is requested that the applications for NOC for opening of fire cracker shops in designated sites be sent to the respective ZDCs for immediate necessary action at their end.

Here are the contact details to apply BMC for NOC to sell fire crakcers:

Purandar Nanda (North Zone), the Zonal Deputy Commissioner of BMC can be contacted on mobile number: 7978188799 for the ward numbers 1 to 14, 16 to 21 and 26 .

Rabi Narayan Jethi (South-West Zone), the ZDC of BMC can be contacted on the mobile number 9438300404 for the ward numbers 15, 22 to 25, 27, 37, 38, 39, 46, 47,48, 49, 50, 51, 52, 62 to 66.

Priyabrata Padhi (South East Zone), the ZDC of BMC can be contacted on the mobile number 9437403707 for the ward numbers 28 to 36, 40 to45, 53 to 61 and 67.