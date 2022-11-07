Odisha: Blood-soaked body of JSPL executive found in Sundargarh

Sundargarh: In a shocking incident, the logistics executive of Jindal Steel and Power Limited (JSPL) has been found dead on Monday.

The body of the executive was found in a pool of blood at the guesthouse of the company. The deceased has been identified as Motiram Pal.

It is worth mentioning that, the deceased used to live alone in the JSPL guesthouse. Today in the morning when the worker had gone to the room he found the dead body.

He immediately informed the company officials and they in-turn informed the police. The police started investigation into the matter.

The cause of the death is yet to be ascertained. An unnatural offence case has been registered in this case.

Further details awaited.