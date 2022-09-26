Odisha: Block assistant engineer under vigilance net in Ganjam

Ganjam: The vigilance sleuths nabbed a block assistant engineer red-handed while demanding and accepting a bribe of Rs 4 thousand from a contractor here in Odisha today.

The accused has been identified as Bansidhar Parida.

According to reports, Bansidhar was reportedly demanding bribe to release the contractor’s morrum bill, in respect of supply cost of morrum materials which the contractor provided for a road work under MGNREG scheme.

Later, the contractor complaint before the vigilance about Banshidar’s bribe demand.

Soon, the vigilance officers laid a trap to nab Bansidhar, in the intention to catch him in the act.

Accordingly, Bansidahr was caught red-handed while taking a bribe from the contractor today. Meanwhile, the entire tainted bribe money of Rs. 4000/- has been recovered from the back side pant pocket of the accused

After apprehending Bansidhar, the vigilance sleuths have initiated an investigation into the matter to find out the possession of disproportionate Assets by him.

As per reports, the Vigilance sleuths have simultaneously raided 2 locations of Bansidhar.

In this connection, Berhampur Vigilance P.S. booked the Bansidhar under Case no 19/22 u/s 7 P.C (Amendment ) Act, 2018 has been registered. Further investigation underway against accused

It is to be noted that earlier this evening in a similar incident, the Vigilance sleuths caught Gudvela Block Development Officer (BDO) red-handed while demanding and accepting a bribe of Rs 1 lakh 80 thousand in Balangir.