Odisha blackmailing case: ED detains Archana Nag’s associate Khageswar Patra

Bhubaneswar: The Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Thursday detained Khageswar Patra, one of the associates of Archana Nag, who has been arrested on charges of blackmailing eminent personalities in Odisha allegedly using sexually explicit videos.

The Enforcement Directorate detained Khageswar Patra hours after interrogating him over his links and role in the blackmailing case.

Meanwhile, the investigating agency seized several computers, hard-sick, mobile phones and several incriminating documents during its raid at six different locations including Archana Nag’s residence in Bhubaneswar.

The officials reportedly carried out a 12-hour search operation in the presence of the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) and state police personnel today.

It is to be noted here that the agency which joined the investigation has booked prime accused Archana Nag, her husband Jagabandhu Chand, and their associates Khageswar Patra and Shradhanjali Behera.

Odisha police arrested both Archana Nag and Jagabandhu Chand for allegedly amassing a huge amount of assets between 2018 and 2022 mainly through blackmailing prominent personalities and politicians by threatening them to make their videos viral.

A palatial house in Bhubaneswar, luxurious cars, bikes and a farmhouse are among the valuables worth crores which the couple owns now.