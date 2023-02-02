Odisha BJP’s false propaganda and deception on Ayushman yojana stands exposed: BJD

PRESS RELEASE

Bhubaneswar: Addressing a BJD Press Meet Smt. Shreemayee Mishra and Shri.

Gautambuddha Das said, that on a regular basis, Odisha BJP has been harping on how

Ayushman Bharat Yojana formally known as Pradhan Mantri Jan Ayushman Yojana is such a

better programme than the Biju Janata Dal Government’s Biju Swasthya Kalyan Yojana

(BSKY). However, yesterday’s Union Budget has exposed the Odisha BJP’s false propaganda

and deception on Ayushman Yojana.Under the Outlay on Major Schemes in the Union

Budget 2023-24 under serial no. 7 of Core Schemes, the Centre has only provided only Rs.

7200 Crores towards Ayushman Bharat yojana. When we take into consideration India’s 28

States and 8 Union Territories, per State/UT it comes to around Rs. 200 crores per annum

for Ayushman Yojana.

On the other hand, Biju Janata Dal Government led by Hon’ble CM Shri. Naveen Patnaik

spends about Rs. 6000 Crores under Biju Swasthya Kalyan Yojana (BSKY) which is on average

about Rs. 200 crores per district per year in Odisha.200 crores of Ayushman by Centre per

year would only cover one district of Odisha. Where would the rest 29 districts of Odisha

go? Searching for the empty promises and false narrative of Odisha BJP on Ayushman?

What relief people of Odisha will get? Will Odisha BJP leaders have the courage to reply?

They won’t, and they can’t.

Hon’ble CM Shri. Naveen Patnaik was firm that we won’t do lip service to the people of

Odisha. He was and is committed to provide comprehensive healthcare to the people of

Odisha as compared to the false propaganda of the Odisha BJP. For example, in Ayushman

while a woman can only avail treatment for 5 lakhs, in BSKY she can avail it for Rs. 10 lakhs.

It seems Odisha BJP leaders want Odisha’s Nari-Shakti not to benefit from Rs. 10 lakhs of

BSKY rather half of it at 5 lakhs in Ayushman, just for their selfish political interests. Another

example is organ transplants. Under Ayushman, a patient requiring organ transplant cannot

exceed the limit of 5 lakhs but in BSKY, the beneficiary can benefit far exceeding the 5 lakhs

limit. Do the Odisha BJP leaders even know this? We don’t think so.

Even after this if the Odisha BJP leaders haven’t been able to understand the difference

between Ayushman and BSKY and the benefits of BSKY far superseding Ayushman, we will

be very happy to explain to them till they are able to understand. Das urged the Odisha BJP leaders to stop misleading people. They said BJD appreciates when you do good for Odisha and will tell the facts when you try to mislead people.