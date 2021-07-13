Odisha BJP to hit the street demanding withdrawal of power tariff hike

Bhubaneswar: The Odisha unit of BJP will hit the street demanding the withdrawal of the power tariff hike. The protest will begin tomorrow and will continue till July 20.

The saffron party alleged that the issue of electricity tariffs was raised in the State Assembly. The Odisha government had said it will file a review petition with the Odisha Electricity Regulatory Commission (OERC). However, the party claimed that the State government has failed to do so due to which it has decided to stage demonstration from tomorrow.

Meanwhile, the state ruling party Biju Janata Dal (BJD) claimed that BJP is shedding crocodile tears and politicizing the matter without any proof and truth.

The electricity prices in other States like Madhya Pradesh, Karnataka and Uttar Pradesh have risen higher than Odisha, alleged the conch party adding that petrol and diesel prices have risen sharply due to which the ordinary people are suffering immensely.