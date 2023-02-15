Odisha BJP MLA Jayanarayan Mishra slaps woman IIC, complaint lodged

Sambalpur: A written complaint was filed against BJP MLA and Leader of Opposition (LoP) in Odisha Assembly Jayanarayan Mishra by Dhanupali Inspector-in-charge of (IIC) Anita Pradhan for allegedly slapping her.

According to reports, Anita Pradhan filed a written complaint against the Leader of the Opposition at the Town Police Station in Sambalpur.

Earlier today, Jayanarayan Mishra along with hundreds of BJP leaders and workers was protesting in front of Sambalpur Collectorate against the deteriorating law and order situation in Odisha.

A scuffle ensued between the BJP leaders and workers and the police. Soon, a heated argument began between Jayanarayan Mishra and Anita Pradhan. Irate over the exchange of words, the former allegedly pushed and slapped the latter.

A probe will be initiated and action will be taken against the accused as per the law, informed Sambalpur SP.