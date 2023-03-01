Odisha: BJP members create ruckus in Assembly over ‘police excesses’

Bhubaneswar: The opposition BJP members in the Odisha Assembly on Wednesday created a ruckus in the house in protest against the “police excesses” on the BJP youth wing workers during a protest rally over minister Naba Das’ murder case here.

The BJP youth wing activists on Tuesday were engaged in a scuffle with the police personnel while marching towards the state assembly in protest over the assassination of minister Naba Das and the deteriorating law and order in the state.

Several police personnel and BJP workers were injured in the clash.

Later, the police arrested 22 BJP youth wing workers, including the state BJYM president Irasish Acharya.

Though the BJP has filed a complaint in the capital police station against the police officials, no case has been registered.

As soon as the House assembled for the day, the BJP members, carrying posters and newspapers rushed into the Well and raised slogans against the police action on BJP youth wing workers.

The BJP legislators demanded action against the police officers and a debate on the issue.

Speaker Bikram Keshari Arukha first adjourned the House till 11.30 a.m. When the situation remained the same after the adjournment, the Speaker called an all-party meeting, adjourning the proceedings for 15 minutes, which was extended for another 5 minutes.

Later, the BJP members again stalled the House when Treasury Bench member Arun Sahoo blamed the BJP leader for the violence on Tuesday.

Condemning the alleged police excesses during the BJP rally, Leader of the Opposition Jayanarayan Mishra (BJP) wanted to know as to who were the people in black and white shirts who attacked the BJP Yuva Morcha activists.

Police have refused to lodge an FIR on the basis of a complaint filed by the BJP while the BJP workers have been booked under different sections of the IPC, including 307 (attempt to murder), he said.

“The chief minister often says that the law will take its own course. But, in this case, I want to say that the law is not taking its course,” the Leader of the Opposition said.

Speaking to media persons, BJP chief whip Mohan Majhi claimed that several police personnel were admitted to the hospital on the false pretext of being injured in the clash, while the injured BJP workers were not given proper treatment in the hospital.

Reacting to this, BJD MLA Arun Sahoo said the BJP was trying to do politics over the unfortunate death of a person. Sahoo alleged that the BJP workers have brought stones, knives and bombs to the protest site. “The youth workers have been misguided,” Sahoo said.

Meanwhile, Congress legislature party leader Narasingha Mishra has moved breach of privilege notice against Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik and Minister of State for Home, Tusharkanti Behera.

Mishra alleged that the MoS has misled the House over the appointment of retired Orissa high court judge Justice J.P. Das for monitoring minister Naba Das murder case.

“As the MoS is not given independent charge, his statement in the Assembly will be treated as the statement of the CM. So, I have moved breach of privilege notice against them,” the Congress lawmaker told reporters.

BJD leader Sahoo said the Congress MLA Mishra should seek an apology as he has disrespected the order of the chief justice of Orissa high court.