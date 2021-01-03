Cuttack: After the heinous murder of BJP’s Salepur in-charge and former Mahanga Block Chairman Kulamani Baral, his close aide Dibya Singh Baral succumbed to injuries today.

His aide succumbed to the injuries while undergoing treatment at SCB Medical College and Hospital in Cuttack. The attack on the leader and his aide took place near Jankoti village.

On the other hand, Baral’s aide was shifted to the SCB Medical College and Hospital in Cuttack as his condition deteriorated further.

While the exact reason behind the attack on the BJP leader and his assistant is yet to be known, it is suspected that they might have been attacked over previous rivalry.

Meanwhile, the local police have started an investigation into the matter.