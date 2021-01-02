Odisha BJP Leader Killed, Associate Critical In Miscreants’ Attack

Cuttack: Odisha unit’s BJP leader and party’s Salepur Mandal in-charge Kulamani Baral died after being attacked allegedly by miscreants near Jankoti village this evening.

According to reports, Baral and his associate were attacked by around six miscreants while they were returning home. Both of them were rushed to Mahanga Hospital for treatment. However, Baral was declared dead by the doctor.

On the other hand, Baral’s aide was shifted to the SCB Medical College and Hospital in Cuttack as his condition deteriorated further.

While the exact reason behind the attack on the BJP leader and his assistant is yet to be known, it is suspected that they might have been attacked over previous rivalry.

Meanwhile, the local police have started an investigation into the matter.