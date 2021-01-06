Odisha BJP Leader And Aide Murder: Police Arrests 1 More Person

Cuttack: Yet another accused has been arrested in the much talked about Odisha BJP leader and his aide murder case at late night on Tuesday. He was allegedly involved in the murder said the Mahanga Police.

The accused has been arrested from Bhubaneswar. He has been identified as Kailash Khuntia. All the five accused including the 4 arrested yesterday shall be court forwarded today.

It is noteworthy that four accused persons including the main accused had been detained earlier.

The BJP leader Kulamani Baral and his associate Dibya Singh Baral were murdered in Salepur area of Cuttack district on January 2.

Ramakant Baral, son of Kulamani, had filed an FIR with the Mahanga police. 12 other people had been arrested in this connection on Monday.

Five teams have been formed to investigate into the matter and further probe is underway.