Odisha: BJD yuva leader Kanhu Sahoo shot in Dhenkanal

Kamakhyanagar: In a shocking incident, a BJD yuva leader has been shot at. The yuva leader has been identified as Kanhu Sahoo. The incident took place at 11 pm on Wednesday in Kamakhyanagar NAC under Dhenkanal district.

According to reports Kanhu was returning home in his car when the incident took place. A few miscreants shot at him. The bullets hit him on his right hand and thigh.

He was immediately rushed to the Kamakhyanagar primary healthcare centre (PHC), then to SCB Medical College and Hospital in Cuttack. Later he was shifted to Apollo hospital Bhubaneswar.

A few months back Kanhu had been attacked by miscreants and his car was looted. A Bombay was also hurled at his car when it was parked in front of his car.

The Dhenkanal police have reached the spot and recovered the empty case of the bullets and the shards of glass.

They have started an investigation into the incident. However the reason behind the attack is yet to be ascertained.