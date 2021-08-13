Odisha: BJD reserves 27% tickets for OBC candidates in Panchayat polls

Bhubaneswar: The ruling Biju Janata Dal (BJD) on Friday announced to reserve 27 percent tickets for Other Backward Classes (OBC) candidates in the upcoming Panchayat elections.

The decision was taken by the BJD Supremo Naveen Patnaik. It was announced by Ministers Ranendra Pratap Swain and Arun Sahoo at the party office in Bhubaneswar.

The Socially and Educationally Backward Classes (SEBC) Act, 2008 has a provision of reservation of posts and services for people belonging to this category, informed the Minister.