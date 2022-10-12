Odisha: BJD names Abanti Das as Dhamnagar bypoll candidate

Bhubaneswar: The Biju Janata Dal (BJD) on Wednesday announced the name of its candidate for the Dhamnagar by-poll. BJD announced name of Abanti Das as the party’s candidate for Dhamnagar MLA seat in Odisha.

Abanti Das is the Block chairman of Tihidi. She has contributed much on the Self Help Group (SHG) activities.

Earlier today opposition Congress had named Baba Harekrushna Sethi as its candidate for the Dhamnagar Assembly constituency in Odisha’s Bhadrak district.

BJP candidate Suryavanshi Suraj Sthitaprajna Earlier on Sunday the BJP had announced Suryabanshi Suraj Sthitaprajna as its candidate for the Dhamnagar by-election. He filed his nomination on Tuesday for the Dhamnangar by-poll scheduled to be held on November 3. He is the son of Bishnu Sethi, the sitting MLA whose recent death necessitated the by-election.