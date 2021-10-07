Odisha: BJD MLA Of Jaleswar, Aswini Patra Tests Covid Positive

By WCE 2
bjd mla covid positive
Pic Credits: Facebook

Bhubaneswar: The MLA of Jaleswar in Balasore district of Odisha Aswini Kumar Patra has tested positive for Covid-19 today.

This was informed by the MLA on his official Twitter handle.

Patra informed via Twitter, “I would like to inform everyone that I have tested positive for COVID-19. I am under isolation and taking care of myself. I also request everyone who have come in contact with me to quarantine themselves and get tested,”.

