Odisha: BJD MLA Of Jaleswar, Aswini Patra Tests Covid Positive

Bhubaneswar: The MLA of Jaleswar in Balasore district of Odisha Aswini Kumar Patra has tested positive for Covid-19 today.

This was informed by the MLA on his official Twitter handle.

Patra informed via Twitter, “I would like to inform everyone that I have tested positive for COVID-19. I am under isolation and taking care of myself. I also request everyone who have come in contact with me to quarantine themselves and get tested,”.