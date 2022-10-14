Odisha: BJD candidate for Dhamnagar by-poll Abanti Das files nominations

Bhadrak: Abanti Das, the BJD candidate for Dhamnagar by poll filed nominations today amid presence of other top notch BJD members.

As per reports, Das first performed worship at the Lord Jagannath temple in bypass and then went straight to the Nehru Stadium. From there she went to Bhadrak Sub Collector’s office accompanied by a big procession. She then filed nominations with the Additional Sub-Collector.

BJD’s organisational secretary Pranab Prakash Das, Minister Pritiranjan Ghadei, Rajya Sabha MP Munna Khan, Sulata Deo, District observer Pranab Balabantaray, Bhadrak MP, MLA and many other BJD MLAs were part of the procession.

It is to be noted that for Dhamnagar by-polls while BJP has banked on party’s organisation as well as sympathy votes, Congress wants to get back its prestige by fielding Baba Harekrishna as its candidate for Dhamnagar By-poll.

After death of MLA Bishnu Sethy his son Suryabanshi Suraj has been fielded by BJP as its candidate for the by poll. He has already started campaigning.

