Bhubaneswar: The Biju Janata Dal (BJD) announced Rudrapratap Maharathy as its party candidate for Pipili MLA constituency in Odisha. BJD Supremo Naveen Patnaik made the announcement. With today’s announcement, the discussion about the probable candidate for Pipili has ended up as it was being discussed about whether the BJP candidate for the constituency would be Pratibha Maharathy of Rudrapratap Maharathy.

As per reports, Rudrapratap Maharathy, the son of late Pipili MLA Pradeep Maharathy has been fielded as the BJD candidate for Pipili constituency for the upcoming Assembly election that is scheduled to be held on April 17. Pradeep Maharathy’s wife Pratibha Maharathy was another strong aspirant for the said seat and discussion was ripe whether mother would be given ticket or son.

In his reaction following the announcement Rudra Pratap said that he would fulfill the dream of his father. He also conveyed his gratitude to CM Naveen Patnaik for keeping trust on him. ‘My mother’s blessing is there for me,” he also said.

Yesterday, BJP had announced Ashrit Pattnayak as its party candidate for Pipili constituency of Odisha.