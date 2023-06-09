Odisha: Bishnupada Sethi appointed OSD, General Administration, Aravind Agrawal becomes new HE Secy

Bhubaneswar: Bishnupada Sethi, the principal secretary to Government, Higher Education Department, Odisha was transferred today and appointed as the Officer on Special Duty, General Administration and Public Grievance Department. On the other hand, Aravind Agrawal was appointed as the secretary of the Higher Education Department.

As per a notification released on Friday from the General Administration and Public Grievance Department, Government of Odisha, Bishnupada Sethi, the principal secretary of the Higher Education Department with additional charge of Chairman, Odisha Hydro Power Corporation Ltd was appointed as the Officer on Special Duty (OSD), General Administration and Public Grievance Department.

Besides, Vishal Kumar Dev, the principal secretary to Government, Finance Department was allowed to remain in additional charge of the Chairman, Odisha Hydro Power Corporation Ltd, Bhubaneswar, reads the said notification.

On the other hand, Aravind Agrawal, Director, Social Welfare, Women and Child Development Department with additional charge of Managing Director, Mahila Vikas Samabaya Nigam and Director, Rural Development was appointed as the Commissioner-cum-Secretary to Government, Higher Education Department vice Bishnupada Sethi, IAS transferred. He was also allowed to remain in additional charge of the Director, Rural Development.

It is to be noted that earlier today Rohit Pujari was dropped from the ministry as Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik recommended Governor Prof Ganeshi Lal to drop Rohit Pujari as Higher Education Minister.

Reportedly, the annual review by CM showed performance of Higher Education Dept at the bottom of all departments.

On the other hand, Governor Prof Ganeshi Lal on the advice of CM Naveen Patnaik allocated the Department of Higher Education to Atanu Sabyasachi Nayak in addition to the portfolios of Food, Supplies & Consumer Welfare Dept, said a notification issued today by the Parliamentary Affairs Department.