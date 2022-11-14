Odisha: Bike looters’ gang busted in Cuttack, 11 bikes seized

Cuttack: Four members of a bike looters’ gang have been apprehended during checking by the Lalbag Police Station here in Odisha today.

The identity of the miscreants is yet to be ascertained.

According to reports, the looters’ were moving with a stolen bike. Later, the police got its hand on the looters’ during checking. Suspecting something fishy, the police asked about the documents of the bike. However, the looters’ were unable to provide any document before the police for the bike.

After learning about the true identity of the looters’ the police nabbed them on the spot and took them to the police station.

During questioning the looters’ the police found about the theft possessions and managed to seize as many as 11 bikes from their possession and 4 mobile phones.

The looters’ were conducting theft near the periphery areas of Cuttack, informed by Cuttack Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP) Pinak Mishra.